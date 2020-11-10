65ºF

Michigan, State theaters offering free admission to veterans, active duty personnel in Ann Arbor Tuesday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

The Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor.
The Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor. (Destination Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR – Just ahead of Veterans Day, the Michigan and State theaters in downtown Ann Arbor announced they are offering free admission to all U.S. veterans and active duty personnel on Tuesday.

Films showing on Tuesday are “She is the Ocean” and “Clueless” at the Michigan Theater and “Tenet” and “Rebecca” at the State Theatre.

All showings are in the evening and seating is limited in order to observe proper social distancing. Wonder what going to the movies is like during a pandemic? Here are the theaters' COVID-19 safety protocols.

Tickets can be reserved here.

Veterans Day this year is on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The Michigan Theater is at 603 E. Liberty St.

The State Theatre is at 233 S. State St.

