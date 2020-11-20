Ann Arbor Summer Festival to host free virtual concert series on Giving Tuesday

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Summer Festival will be hosting series of free virtual concerts on its social media channels on Giving Tuesday.

The annual event, which celebrates giving back to the community in contrast to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, falls on Dec. 1 this year.

“Since this year has been so difficult for so many people, we wanted to rethink how we approach our annual #GivingTuesday campaign,” A2SF development director Heather Steenrod said in a statement. “We want to give the gift of music to our community who has faced the absence of live event experiences.”

What can viewers expect? Throughout the day, A2SF will stream performances on its Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels by Michigan-based artist.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Here’s the full line-up, according to a press release:

Jordan Hamilton - 1 p.m. EST

“Cellist and vocalist Jordan Hamilton merges musical styles to tell stories of the human experience through a variety of musical genres. A member of Last Gasp Collective and the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra, Jordan can be found performing primarily in the Midwest where he has opened for national acts such as Eric Roberson and Nappy Roots. His most recent release ‘My Thoughts are’ is a compilation of thoughts that express themselves in hip-hop, folk, and soul music.”

MYNA - 6 p.m. EST

“Inspired by her personal relationships, Indian heritage, and experiences of synesthesia, MYNA’s artistic efforts have found grounding in the bubbling Detroit music scene. Influences of Jhené Aiko, Sade and SZA through her lens create relatable confessional lyrics responding to modern hip-hop, neo soul, and R&B.”

Sabbatical Bob - 8 p.m. EST

“Sabbatical Bob is a hard-hitting, high-energy, funk outfit from southern Michigan that authentically blends traditional funk with elements of jazz and rock designed to provide a highly danceable and entertaining performance experience. Their sound is shaped by artists such as James Brown, Earth, Wind and Fire, Prince, and Lettuce.”

This year, A2SF is hoping to raise $18,000 to sustain the beloved summertime event as it heads into an uncertain 2021 season.

Donations of any amount can be made to a2sf.org/donate.