Michigan football pausing team activities due to COVID-19 concerns

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football is pausing all team activities Monday due to possible COVID-19 concerns, the university announced.

“Out of caution, we are holding all team activities virtually today,” athletic department spokesperson David Ablauf said.

The Wolverines made it through six of their eight regular season games without any widespread COVID-19 outbreaks. Just two days after hosting Penn State at Michigan Stadium, the team announced all activities are being held virtually.

Jim Harbaugh’s team has lost four of five games since opening the season with a win at Minnesota, most recently falling to the 0-5 Nittany Lions.

Per Big Ten rules, any player who tests positive for COVID-19 cannot return to game action for 21 days -- 14 for the virus and an additional week for cardiac testing.

Last week, Ohio State was forced to cancel its game against Illinois due to positive tests. Wisconsin and Maryland have also dealt with outbreaks that forced cancellations. The issue has affected college football around the country.

Michigan is scheduled to host Maryland this weekend in the final game at the Big House. A trip to Ohio State is scheduled for the following week, and then one final game against a team from the Big Ten West.

It’s unclear if the team will have to miss any games, or how long the shutdown will last.

It’s unlikely Michigan would be invited to a bowl game with or without cancellations.