34ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Michigan football pausing team activities due to COVID-19 concerns

Team holding all activities virtually on Monday

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Michigan Football, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan, Local, Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Jim Harbaugh, Penn State, Penn State Football, Football, Sports, College Football, Michigan Penn State, Big Ten, COVID-19, Michigan Football COVID-19, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Michigan Football
The Michigan football team comes out of the tunnel before a game against Penn State at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The Michigan football team comes out of the tunnel before a game against Penn State at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (2020 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich.Michigan football is pausing all team activities Monday due to possible COVID-19 concerns, the university announced.

“Out of caution, we are holding all team activities virtually today,” athletic department spokesperson David Ablauf said.

The Wolverines made it through six of their eight regular season games without any widespread COVID-19 outbreaks. Just two days after hosting Penn State at Michigan Stadium, the team announced all activities are being held virtually.

Jim Harbaugh’s team has lost four of five games since opening the season with a win at Minnesota, most recently falling to the 0-5 Nittany Lions.

READ: Michigan misses final chance to salvage 2020 season with ugly loss to Penn State

Per Big Ten rules, any player who tests positive for COVID-19 cannot return to game action for 21 days -- 14 for the virus and an additional week for cardiac testing.

Last week, Ohio State was forced to cancel its game against Illinois due to positive tests. Wisconsin and Maryland have also dealt with outbreaks that forced cancellations. The issue has affected college football around the country.

Michigan is scheduled to host Maryland this weekend in the final game at the Big House. A trip to Ohio State is scheduled for the following week, and then one final game against a team from the Big Ten West.

It’s unclear if the team will have to miss any games, or how long the shutdown will last.

It’s unlikely Michigan would be invited to a bowl game with or without cancellations.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines reacts in the second half while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines reacts in the second half while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (2020 Getty Images)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: