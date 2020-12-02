Michigan football cancels Maryland game due to COVID-19 concerns

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football has canceled this weekend’s game against Maryland due to COVID-19 concerns within the Wolverines’ program.

Michigan paused all team activities Monday and has since held them virtually. Practice is now on pause until at least Monday.

Saturday’s game against Maryland will not be rescheduled, U of M announced. It was the final home game of the season for the Wolverines.

“The decision by our medical professionals to stop practices and cancel this Saturday’s game against Maryland was made with the health, safety and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and staff as our utmost priority,” Athletic Director Warde Manuel said. “We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results.”

Daily testing will continue and medical professionals will determine when Michigan can return to practice.

2020 season

Jim Harbaugh’s team has lost four of five games since opening the season with a win at Minnesota, most recently falling to the 0-5 Nittany Lions.

Per Big Ten rules, any player who tests positive for COVID-19 cannot return to game action for 21 days -- 14 for the virus and an additional week for cardiac testing.

Last week, Ohio State was forced to cancel its game against Illinois due to positive tests. Wisconsin and Maryland have also dealt with outbreaks that forced cancellations. The issue has affected college football around the country.

A trip to Ohio State is scheduled for next week, and then the schedule includes one final game against a team from the Big Ten West.