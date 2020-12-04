Free cookies alert: Celebrate National Cookie Day in Ann Arbor today

ANN ARBOR – It’s Friday and couldn’t we all use some good news?

It’s National Cookie Day and several shops around town are offering free and discounted cookies. Being the college town that it is, Ann Arbor has some incredible cookie joints. From the king of late nights, Insomnia Cookies, to the newer Crumbl on the west side that makes cookies the size of your hand, there is something for every type of cookie lover.

Here are the spots offering specials today.

Insomnia Cookies

Did you say free cookies? Yes. Ordering for delivery? You get a free cookie, too.

Insomnia Cookies is at 1229 S. University Ave.

Order mini, regular or cookie cakes and ice cream “Wiches” online or call 734-636-2891.

FREE cookies for National Cookie Day! It’s the best day of the year & that means free cookies & dope deals.... Posted by Insomnia Cookies on Friday, December 4, 2020

Crumbl

This newer spot in town is offering 20% off its 4-pack cookie boxes. Flavors include: Peppermint Bark, Biscoff Lava, Red Velvet Cream Cheese, Cookies & Cream Milkshake, Chilled Sugar and Milk Chocolate Chip.

Crumbl is at 215 N. Maple Rd. Suite A-2.

Place an order online or call 734-274-6623.

Zingerman’s Bakehouse

Zingerman’s is known for their awesome cookies. (Ginger Jump-Ups, I’m looking at you).

Head over to the Bakehouse to pick up some fresh baked cookies, or, wait for it ... their Bake at Home frozen cookie dough.

Zingerman’s Bakehouse is at 3711 Plaza Dr.

Place an order by calling 734-761-2095.

Every day is National Cookie Day in our book. But it turns out today *actually* is though, so we're celebrating with... Posted by Zingerman's Bakehouse on Friday, December 4, 2020

Le Bon Macaron

Are you more of the macaron type? Good news. Today is also the first night of Midnight Madness downtown and Le Bon Macaron will be open until 10 p.m. and offering 10% off all orders (excluding custom orders and gift cards).

These pretty cookies also make the perfect gifts for the holidays -- just saying.

Le Bon Macaron is at 209 S. 4th Ave.

Place an order online or call 734-997-5501.

We’re not wasting any time-‘tis the season! Our holiday macarons are beginning to arrive in both of our stores!🎄 I... Posted by Le Bon Macaron on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Avalon International Breads

Avalon also has a strong cookie game. It has partnered with Plum Market Ann Arbor to offer 50% off an 8-pack of its signature Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk cookies.

Don’t feel like going to the store? Good thing Plum just launched same-day delivery with Shipt in this area.

The participating Plum Market is at 375 N. Maple Rd.