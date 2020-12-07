Former Wolverine Braylon Edwards weighs in on Jim Harbaugh contract rumors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – University of Michigan’s weekly press conference won’t happen Monday -- it’s been postponed to midweek as the team waits to see if they can return to the practice field to prepare for Ohio State.

There are rumors that Harbaugh’s contract would be extended beyond beyond the 2020-21 season.

Local 4 spoke with former Wolverine wide receiver Braylon Edwards on his thoughts on if he thinks Harbaugh’s contract will be extended.

The full interview can be seen in the video above.

RELATED: