Former Wolverine Braylon Edwards weighs in on Jim Harbaugh contract rumors

Rumors claim Jim Harbaugh’s contract would be extended

Jamie Edmonds, Sports anchor/reporter

Tags: Ann Arbor, Wolverines, UM, University of Michigan, Jim Harbaugh, Braylon Edwards, Michigan Football, College Football, Washtenaw County, Local, Local News, Sports News, Sports Rumors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – University of Michigan’s weekly press conference won’t happen Monday -- it’s been postponed to midweek as the team waits to see if they can return to the practice field to prepare for Ohio State.

There are rumors that Harbaugh’s contract would be extended beyond beyond the 2020-21 season.

Local 4 spoke with former Wolverine wide receiver Braylon Edwards on his thoughts on if he thinks Harbaugh’s contract will be extended.

The full interview can be seen in the video above.

