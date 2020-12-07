Sign up to be featured on Ann Arbor Holiday House Tour 2020

ANN ARBOR – Do you go all out on holiday decorations year after year? Or maybe it’s your first time decorating and you want to help spread some cheer?

The Ann Arbor Holiday House Tour 2020 is now taking submissions.

The tour is organized by local mom Nicole Barragato, who organized a similar Halloween House Tour this year. She said she got the idea when her daughters enthusiastically took out the family’s Halloween decorations in August.

The house tours provide a safe and fun activity for residents of all ages during the pandemic.

Barragato is the publisher of Macaroni Kid Ann Arbor -- a website and free weekly e-newsletter that aims to help local families discover family-friendly events and activities.

To submit your house for the holiday lights tour, click here.

The map will go live on Tuesday and will be updated on a rolling basis. Names will not be included on the map, only addresses.

Happy house viewing!