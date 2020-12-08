Larcom City Hall in Ann Arbor extends closure through Dec. 20

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Larcom City Hall will remain closed through Dec 20, according to a new announcement from the city of Ann Arbor.

The building’s extended closure is done in compliance with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ new 12-day extension of its Nov. 18 order.

Through the order, social gatherings are limited and many businesses have been temporarily closed, including theaters, stadiums, dine-in restaurants and casinos. High schools and colleges are also closed to in-person learning.

Read: Michigan COVID restrictions extended through Dec. 20: What to know

The city hall building closed for non-essential services on Nov. 18.

City services including safety and emergency operations, waste and recycling pickup schedules, as well as drinking and wastewater, have not been impacted by the closure.

Residents can pay parking tickets, water bills and property taxes, and apply for permits online as non-essential city services are being conducted remotely.

Services can also be accessed by mail or over the phone and Customer Service Center staff are available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 734-794-6320. Residents can email their questions to customerservice@a2gov.org.

Residents can report issues through the A2 Fix It app or schedule a city building, trade and rental inspection by calling 734-794-6263 or sending an email to building@a2gov.org.

Winter property taxes, due in December, can be paid online, by mail, at several Ann Arbor area banks or at the Ann Street dropbox.

For more information about city services, look here.