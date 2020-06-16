U-M Mott Children’s Hospital ranked among best in country

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital has once again been recognized as one of the top children’s hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

Mott was also the only children’s hospital in the state of Michigan to rank among the nation’s best in all 10 pediatric specialties released in the 2020-2021 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, including:

Cardiology and heart surgery

Nephrology

Orthopedics

Neurology and neurosurgery

Gastroenterology and GI surgery

Cancer

Neonatology

Pulmonology

Urology

Diabetes and endocrinology

Of the nearly 200 medical centers assessed across the country, Mott was one of only 24 hospitals to rank in all 10 specialties. The annual rankings highlight the top 50 children’s hospitals in the U.S.

“These rankings reinforce our commitment to exemplary, specialty care for children with rare and life-threatening diseases,” Luanne Thomas Ewald, FACHE, M.H.A., chief operating officer at Mott and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital said in a news release.

“We are grateful for our teams of doctors, nurses and staff who are devoted to high quality care, innovative research and improving children’s health in Michigan and beyond."

To determine the rankings, U.S. News & World Reports relies on a yearly survey of pediatric specialists and clinical data. Clinical outcomes, such as infection rates and mortality, are considered in the rankings methodology along with compliance with “best practices” and coordination and efficiency of care delivery.

“The U.S. News rankings are one measure of our clinical teams’ dedication to world-class care, patient safety and family centeredness,” Mott chief clinical officer Chris Dickinson, M.D. said in a news release.

“Our providers are relentlessly focused on providing exceptional, compassionate and personalized care for families who come to us for help with their children’s complex medical needs.”

