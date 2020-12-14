COVID-19 vaccine arrives at University of Michigan Hospital

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Hospitals across Michigan have been preparing for months for the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive -- that day has come.

READ: Michigan Medicine: Employee COVID vaccinations starting today

A shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor on Monday. This comes after the CDC accepted an FDA advisory committee’s recommendation that the vaccine may be given to people 16 years old and older.

There are 48 hospitals and a dozen health departments across Michigan that will receive the vaccine. In Metro Detroit that includes, Ascension Hospital in Warren, five different Henry Ford hospitals, hospitals in the Beaumont Health System and the Ann Arbor Veterans Hospital.

The Ann Arbor Veterans Hospital is one of 37 Veterans sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge