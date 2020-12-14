32ºF

VA Ann Arbor one of first VA sites to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
ANN ARBOR – VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System announced on Monday morning that it was selected as one of 37 VA sites nationwide to receive initial COVID-19 vaccine doses.

According to a news release, the VA Ann Arbor Medical Center was selected for its ability to inoculate a large population and store the vials at extremely cold temperatures.

In compliance with Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, the Ann Arbor VAMC will start vaccinating veterans in long-term VA health care facilities and health care personnel.

Like healthcare systems around the country, VA Ann Arbor will begin a limited-supply phase followed by a mass implementation phase once a large vaccine supply is available.

“Our ultimate goal is to offer it to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated,” read a news release. “As more vaccine becomes available, eligible Veterans will be contacted directly to discuss specifics and set appointments to receive the vaccine.”

