Elite 4-star West Bloomfield RB Donovan Edwards commits to Michigan football

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – West Bloomfield running back Donovan Edwards -- a top 50 recruit and the No. 2 player in the state -- committed to Michigan football Wednesday over dozens of other programs.

Edwards announced his decision on National Signing Day, choosing the Wolverines over programs such as Georgia, Oklahoma, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Wisconsin and Michigan State.

In addition to being the No. 2 player in Michigan, Edwards is ranked No. 44 overall and the No. 4 running back in this class, according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

While Michigan was in the mix for Edwards the entire cycle, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma were also contenders. Jim Harbaugh’s staff held on despite a difficult 2-4 season and questions surrounding the future of the coaches.

An Under Armor All-American in high school Edwards is listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. He is expected to enroll early and contribute immediately in 2021.

Michigan has landed its share of star running back recruits in recent years.

2013: Derrick Green -- five-star, No. 27 player overall

2016: Kareem Walker -- four-star, No. 107 player overall

2019: Zach Charbonnet -- four-star, No. 46 player overall

2020: Blake Corum -- four-star, No. 129 player overall

Charbonnet and Corum have both contributed early in their Michigan careers, but none of these players have become stars in Ann Arbor. The staff is certainly hoping Edwards can buck that trend.

Edwards is now the second-ranked commitment in Michigan’s 2021 class behind five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy. With Edwards in the fold, the Wolverines have risen back up to No. 10 overall in this cycle.

Michigan needed this good news Wednesday, as two of the top commits in the class flipped -- linebacker Branden Jennings to Maryland and defensive end Quintin Somerville to UCLA.

On offense, the Wolverines appear to have put together an elite recruiting class. But the defense was the greatest issue on the field this year, and many of those weaknesses have not been addressed.