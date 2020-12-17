Local family’s Facebook rap videos bring joy during pandemic

The Klemmer family has released eight rap videos on Facebook since the pandemic began.

SOUTH LYON, Mich. – The Klemmer family has been making waves on Facebook with their original rap videos that they’ve been creating since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dad Bobby Klemmer’s oldest daughter, Sienna, was given a homework assignment in the spring using an online vocabulary tool that engages children through hip-hop.

“One of the options was to write a rap,” said Klemmer. “When she mentioned it to me I said, ‘We’re totally doing this.’”

After she wrote several raps for her class covering various academic topics, Klemmer said his other children started to become interested in writing and performing raps as well.

In the beginning, the videos focused on being in quarantine. Klemmer said their tribute to healthcare workers was shared 500 times and had over 32,000 views.

They also did one for Mother’s Day, one to celebrate teachers, a video to encourage people to vote, and, most recently, a Christmas rap.

Klemmer and his wife both teach at Washtenaw Community College. Before that, he taught for 13 years at Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School.

They have five children ages 18 months through 11 years. Their youngest, Eliza, was hospitalized at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital when she had to have open heart surgery at five days old.

“Everybody picked us up during that time and all the difficulties we went through,” said Klemmer. “She had tremendous complications.”

He said that he was touched by how much support he and his wife received from their family and friends during such a challenging time, and now they hope their videos are lifting others during this difficult year.

“I’m super thankful for Sienna’s teacher,” he said. “It’s been such a great creative outlet for the kids and for me. It’s been a fun experience for sure.”