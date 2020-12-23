Here are the 7 artists just added to Ann Arbor Folk Festival’s lineup

ANN ARBOR – The Ark announced on Tuesday that it has added seven additional artists to its two-night Ann Arbor Folk Festival lineup.

The 44th annual festival is going virtual this year due to the pandemic and will take place Jan. 29 and 30.

The artists added include Kiefer Sutherland, Gina Chavez, Willie Watson and Ron Pope on Friday night’s bill and Crys Matthews, Andrea von Kampen and David Bromberg on Saturday night’s bill. This will be Bromberg’s 10th time performing at the festival.

Here are the other artists who will be performing:

Friday, Jan. 29:

Raul Malo

Colin Hay

Alan Doyle

The War and Treaty

Joe Pug

Glen Phillips

Amythyst Kiah

The Accidentals - direct from The Ark’s stage

Saturday, Jan. 30:

Robert Earl Keen

Bruce Cockburn

Dar Williams

George Winston

Vance Gilbert

Dom Flemons

Matt Andersen

Sierra Ferrell

The RFD Boys - direct from The Ark’s stage

Folk Fest is an annual fundraiser for The Ark, a nonprofit music venue for folk, ethnic and roots music.

Tickets

Member pricing

Single night passes: $20 livestream only; Silver Bundle $60 livestream + exclusive #arkfamily festival shirt; Gold Bundle $110 all benefits of Silver + festival branded mask; Platinum Bundle $225 all benefits of Gold + festival mug and poster; Benefactor Bundle $450 all benefits of Platinum + snack basket.

2-night Series passes: $37.50 livestream only; Silver Series Bundle $115 livestream + 2 exclusive #arkfamily festival shirts; Gold Series Bundle $200 all benefits of Silver Series + 2 festival branded masks; Platinum Series Bundle $400 all benefits of Gold Series + 2 festival mugs and one poster; Benefactor Series Bundle $800 all benefits of Platinum + 2 snack baskets.

Public sale

Single night passes: $25 livestream only; Silver Bundle $75 livestream + exclusive #arkfamily festival shirt; Gold Bundle $125 all benefits of Silver + festival branded mask; Platinum Bundle $250 all benefits of Gold + festival mug and poster; Benefactor Bundle $500 all benefits of Platinum + snack basket.

2-night Series passes: $45 livestream only; Silver Series Bundle $135 livestream + 2 exclusive #arkfamily festival shirts; Gold Series Bundle $225 all benefits of Silver Series + 2 festival branded masks; Platinum Series Bundle $450 all benefits of Gold Series + 2 festival mugs and one poster; Benefactor Series Bundle $900 all benefits of Platinum + 2 snack baskets.

A tax-deductible contribution to The Ark is included in all ticket bundles.

To become an Ark member, call 734-761-1800.

For more information about tickets and The Ark, visit www.theark.org.