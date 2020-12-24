Here’s where you can drop off your Christmas tree in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Whether you’re the type that likes to get rid of your tree on Dec. 26 or keep it around for a few more weeks, the city of Ann Arbor provides an ample window for residents to discard Christmas trees.

Christmas trees cannot be left out on the streets or discarded on extensions. Instead, the city provides four free drop off locations for Christmas trees from Dec. 14-Jan. 18, 2021.

Discarded trees must be undecorated.

According to the city of Ann Arbor, the following locations at local parks will be open for Christmas tree drop offs from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

Southeast Area Park located on Ellsworth at Platt. Trees may be left at the dirt lot north of the basketball courts.

West Park parking lot off Chapin near West Huron Street.

Gallup Boat Launch parking lot (not the Gallup Livery), entrance on the southeast side of Geddes Road, East of Huron Parkway.

Olson Park parkin g lot, 1515 Dhu Varren Road, near Pontiac Trail.

Trees collected at the park sites will be chipped on a regular basis.

For more information on Christmas tree disposal, winter composting or trash and recycling, visit www.a2gov.org/solidwaste.