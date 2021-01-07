Watch: Eli Brooks has tooth knocked out during Michigan basketball’s win over Minnesota

Eli Brooks had a tooth knocked out during Michigan basketball's win over Minnesota on Jan. 6, 2021.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Wednesday was a nearly perfect night for the Michigan basketball team, but maybe not so much for Eli Brooks.

While Brooks played well in the team’s 25-point thrashing of No. 16 Minnesota -- locking down star guard Marcus Carr while adding two points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal -- he was forced to come out of the game with around 15:30 remaining.

That’s because Isaiah Ihnen’s elbow caught Brooks in the mouth while the two were racing for a loose ball, and the blow knocked out Brooks’ tooth.

You can see the tooth flying on the left side of the Big Ten Network video below.

Don't let 'em tell you this isn't a contact sport.



Eli Brooks lost a tooth on this mid-court collision: pic.twitter.com/Dm1p2AChhr — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 7, 2021

Michigan’s senior guard didn’t return to the game, instead waiting for a dentist to arrive and fix him up, according to the television broadcast.

After the game, head coach Juwan Howard said Brooks was doing fine. It doesn’t seem like he’s in danger of missing any time.

Fellow senior Isaiah Livers had Brooks’ back, finding the tooth on the court during a timeout. That’s what team captains are for.