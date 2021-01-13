Michigan is first team in college basketball history with such dominant trio of ranked blowouts

Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates during a second-half timeout during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Crisler Arena on January 12, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In its shocking demolition of No. 9 Wisconsin on Tuesday night, Michigan became the first team in college basketball history to stack such a dominant trio of ranked blowouts.

According to the ESPN broadcast at the end of the game, Michigan is the first team ever to beat ranked opponents by at least 19 points in three straight games.

The streak began Jan. 3 against No. 19 Northwestern, which came into the matchup after victories against Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State and a close road loss to Iowa.

It was Michigan’s first true test after a light non-conference schedule and games agains the three worst teams in the league to start Big Ten play.

The Wolverines demoralized Northwestern in the second half, leading by as many as 29 points and eventually settling for a 19-point win.

Isaiah Livers #2 of the Michigan Wolverines waves after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Crisler Arena on January 12, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Wisconsin 77-54. (2021 Getty Images)

Three days later, Michigan welcomed No. 16 Minnesota to the Crisler Center. The Golden Gophers had already upset No. 4 Iowa and beaten Michigan State and Ohio State by a combined 42 points.

But Michigan turned a six-point halftime advantage into a massive blowout, at one point leading by 37 points. In the end, the Wolverines won by 25.

Tuesday was by far the most impressive performance, though. Wisconsin, the No. 9 team in the country and a proven contender atop the Big Ten, came in sporting victories over Michigan State, Minnesota and Iowa.

At one point, the score was 26-23 in Michigan’s favor. Well, an unfathomable 36-3 run later, Michigan had completely blown the doors off the building. With 10:47 remaining in the game, Chaundee Brown made a layup that put Michigan ahead 69-29 -- that’s a 40-point advantage.

Michigan settled for a 23-point win, but it was enough to make history.

Head coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines calls a play from the sideline during the second half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Crisler Arena on January 12, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Wisconsin 77-54. (2021 Getty Images)

Michigan was only able to play three straight games against ranked teams because last weekend’s game against Penn State was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Nittany Lions’ program.

Now the No. 7 Wolverines are 11-0 on the season and remain atop the Big Ten standings. Saturday will bring a different kind of test, as Michigan hits the road against a ranked team for the first time this season. Now ranked No. 23 in the poll, Minnesota will be looking to avenge last week’s blowout loss.