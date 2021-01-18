Ann Arbor’s Literati Bookstore to host Bill Gates, Simon Winchester at virtual events

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Literati Bookstore has announced it will host Bill Gates and Simon Winchester this winter as part of its ongoing virtual events series.

The At Home With Literati series, which relaunched in April 2020, has connected readers with over 250 of their favorite authors since the independent bookstore closed to the public on March 13.

At 7 p.m. on Jan. 25, Literati will welcome New York Times bestselling author Simon Winchester and PBS Books Executive Rich Fahle to discuss Winchester’s latest book, “Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World.”

Through the book, Winchester explores humankind’s relationship with land and property, how and why people fight over it, how they care for it and what land means for the future, according to the event page.

Tickets include access to the event and a hardcover copy of the book with a signed bookplate. Prices range from $31.79 to $35.74.

At 8 p.m. on Feb. 25, Literati will join Seminary Co-op Bookstores for the Chicago Humanities Festival to host Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates.

He will be joined by actors Dax Shepard and Monica Padman to discuss his latest book, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” as well as the already available solutions and breakthroughs needed to save the planet.

In “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” Gates outlines a wide-ranging plan for achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in order to avoid a climate catastrophe.

Tickets include access to the event and a hardcover copy of the book with a signed bookplate. Prices range from $31 to $36.

Participants for either event can choose to pick up their books at the downtown Ann Arbor bookstore or have them shipped anywhere in the United States.

Curbside pickup is available between noon and 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Find tickets for both events here.

Literati Bookstore is at 124 E. Washington St.