Todd Snider to perform at 44th Ann Arbor Folk Festival

Todd Snider will perform at the virtual Ann Arbor Folk Festival on Saturday, Jan. 30.

ANN ARBOR – The Ark announced on Monday a change to the 44th Ann Arbor Folk Festival’s Saturday night lineup.

Robert Earl Keen, who was set to play, had to drop out of the festival due to unforeseen circumstances, according to a press release.

“We are delighted to announce that Todd Snider will step in to round out the bill for Saturday, January 30,” read a statement from The Ark.

This month marks 20 years since Snider first played at Folk Fest as an emerging artist. Since then, he has played a packed house at The Ark more than a dozen times.

Tickets are on sale now for both nights of the virtual festival. To see the full lineup of artists, click here.

Read: Jeff Daniels will host this year’s Ann Arbor Folk Festival

Tickets

Member pricing

Single night passes: $20 livestream only; Silver Bundle $60 livestream + exclusive #arkfamily festival shirt; Gold Bundle $110 all benefits of Silver + festival branded mask; Platinum Bundle $225 all benefits of Gold + festival mug and poster; Benefactor Bundle $450 all benefits of Platinum + snack basket.



2-night Series passes: $37.50 livestream only; Silver Series Bundle $115 livestream + 2 exclusive #arkfamily festival shirts; Gold Series Bundle $200 all benefits of Silver Series + 2 festival branded masks; Platinum Series Bundle $400 all benefits of Gold Series + 2 festival mugs and one poster; Benefactor Series Bundle $800 all benefits of Platinum + 2 snack baskets.



Public sale

Single night passes: $25 livestream only; Silver Bundle $75 livestream + exclusive #arkfamily festival shirt; Gold Bundle $125 all benefits of Silver + festival branded mask; Platinum Bundle $250 all benefits of Gold + festival mug and poster; Benefactor Bundle $500 all benefits of Platinum + snack basket.



2-night Series passes: $45 livestream only; Silver Series Bundle $135 livestream + 2 exclusive #arkfamily festival shirts; Gold Series Bundle $225 all benefits of Silver Series + 2 festival branded masks; Platinum Series Bundle $450 all benefits of Gold Series + 2 festival mugs and one poster; Benefactor Series Bundle $900 all benefits of Platinum + 2 snack baskets.



A tax-deductible contribution to The Ark is included in all ticket bundles.

To become an Ark member, call 734-761-1800.

Since this is the first year The Ark is putting on a virtual show, it has compiled answers to FAQ for digital orders:

All Folk Fest content will be new, unique performances exclusive to this event.



Artists’ sets will run approximately 20-40 minutes each.



You’ll have up to a week to view the festival as many times as you like.





All orders must be made online directly through this link

Passes offer access per household, not per person.



You can order one night only or a two-night series pass.



There are great ticket bundles that include exclusive Folk Fest merchandise (not available for separate purchase), as well as a livestream only ticket starting at $25. Ticket bundles include a donation to The Ark.



On the day of the festival, you’ll receive a link to the program by email.



Ticketing service fees on livestream/merchandise bundles display as “shipping fees” but be advised that actual merchandise shipping costs are included in the bundle prices.



Your merchandise will be sent to you after the festival (with the exception of snack baskets).





Complete artist information can be found on The Ark’s website here

For more information about tickets and The Ark, visit www.theark.org.