Washtenaw County Health Department postpones appointments due to low COVID-19 vaccine supply

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department announced Tuesday that it is postponing COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week due to low supply.

Tuesday’s (Jan. 19) full-day clinic and Thursday’s (Jan. 21) partial clinic have been pushed back. Appointments that were due to start on Thursday at 11:20 a.m. or after will be rescheduled.

Individuals who had appointments to be vaccinated during these days will be contacted by the Health Department directly.

“These postponements are necessary because the Health Department is not receiving the anticipated amounts of Pfizer vaccine from the State of Michigan this week,” read a news release.

Appointments that were supposed to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 19 will be rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 9. Appointments scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21 at 11:20 a.m. or later will be rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18.

“This is incredibly difficult for everyone involved,” Jimena Loveluck, health officer with Washtenaw County Health Department said in a news release. “We are working as hard as we possibly can to vaccinate eligible individuals as quickly as possible.”

While the Health Department did not receive the expected amount of Pfizer doses, it did receive additional Moderna vaccines. However, the Moderna vaccines required different handling and Health Department clinics are not yet set up to administer the Moderna doses.

Instead, the Health Department is working closely with local providers to administer the Moderna vaccine to residents 65 years and older immediately.

The following health care providers in Washtenaw County are currently contacting their patients who are 65 years and older to schedule appointments:

Residents in this age group are asked to not call and wait to hear from their provider about scheduling an appointment.

“Please remember vaccine supplies are limited everywhere,” read a news release from the Health Department. “All eligible individuals cannot currently be scheduled for vaccination.”

If you are in this age group -- or are eligible to receive a vaccine through your employment -- but do not have a primary health care provider in one of the above health systems, fill out the Health Department’s individual vaccine appointment request survey.

After filling out the survey, you will be placed in line for a vaccination appointment and will be contacted depending on availability. It may take several weeks before an appointment becomes available. Individuals are randomly selected to be vaccinated and information about underlying health conditions is not used by the Health Department at this time.

