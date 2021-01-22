Michigan basketball’s makeup game at Penn State scheduled for Jan. 27

Franz Wagner #21 of the Michigan Wolverines dribbles the ball past Jamari Wheeler #5 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half of a college basketball game at Crisler Arena on December 13, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 62-58.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan basketball’s postponed game at Penn State has been rescheduled for Wednesday (Jan. 27), the Big Ten announced.

The game will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Michigan and Penn State were supposed to meet in Happy Valley on Jan. 9, but the game was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Nittany Lions’ program.

🔭 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🔭



The Big Ten has announced it has rescheduled U-M's game at Penn State for Wednesday, Jan.. 27th



🕖 at Penn State | 7 pm

B1G Network



Release | https://t.co/8whousgyXp

Schedule | https://t.co/XXyqVQFwAl#GoBlue 〽️🏀#HailFromHome pic.twitter.com/NMivr26Zhe — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 22, 2021

There have been several postponements in the Big Ten this season, but so far, Penn State is the only game that’s been affected on Michigan’s schedule.

The Wolverines were scheduled for a week off after Friday’s trip to Purdue. Instead, they will play at Penn State on Wednesday night and then host Indiana the following Saturday (Jan. 30) in Ann Arbor.

In their first meeting this season, Michigan survived a scare from Penn State, winning 62-58 after trailing in the final minutes at the Crisler Center.