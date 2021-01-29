Ann Arbor cybersecurity startup Blumira’s rapid growth continues with hiring push

ANN ARBOR – Local cybersecurity startup Blumira has plans to double its headcount in 2021.

Specializing in automated threat detection and response technology, the company saw tremendous growth in 2020 after a $2.6 million funding round enabled the recruitment of top-tier security talent with leadership backgrounds at Duo Security, Groundspeed, Censys, DeepField and the National Security Agency.

With a team of 25, Blumira plans to double its headcount by the end of the year with a focus on hiring additional leadership roles and growing its sales and engineering teams.

Part of Blumira’s success over the past year is due to its adoption of SaaS applications and migration to the cloud. As companies continue to work remotely during the pandemic, the shifting of sensitive data and massive workloads to multi-cloud environments requires scalable, easy-to-use and affordable security solutions.

Ad

Read: U-M researchers invent technology that scans the internet; now Google is a client

“Effective security has been less accessible to the mid-market because existing solutions target larger organizations and require piecing together disparate tools to accomplish the necessary workflows,” said Jim Simpson, vice president of product at Blumira.

“With a focus on usability, and simplifying threat detection and response through automation of key security operation workflows, we can deliver immediate value and enable customers to identify and respond to threats faster and earlier. Blumira is well-positioned to reimagine the future of effective security, and I look forward to joining this visionary team during a time of exciting growth.”

Ad

Simpson is the company’s most recent hire and comes with over two decades of experience overseeing the growth of successful security startups. Most recently, he led product management at Duo Security, which was acquired by Cisco in 2018 for $2.35 billion.

“Jim’s knowledge and extensive experience building SaaS security solutions brings significant value to our company and to our customers,” CEO and co-founder Steve Fuller said in a news release. “We have a huge opportunity in front of us, and we are thrilled to have Jim on our executive team to help us execute our aggressive growth plans and to lead our product strategy toward becoming the leading security provider for organizations migrating to a multi-cloud approach.”

Read: Ann Arbor’s PassiveBolt Inc named CES Innovation Awards Honoree for second consecutive year

Ad

A University of Michigan alumnus, Simpson holds a B.S. in computer science and was head of UX and engineering at Arbor Networks (acquired by NETSCOUT in 2015) prior to his role at Duo Security.

For more information, visit www.blumira.com.