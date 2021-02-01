Ann Arbor Jewish Federation’s benefit goes virtual this year

ANN ARBOR – The Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor will be moving its annual benefit The Main Event online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual cabaret will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 and will feature performances from Broadway, film and TV star Tovah Feldshuh and Ann Arbor native Ari Axelrod.

“This will be an evening of Broadway-caliber entertainment with the goal of supporting Jewish life locally and around the world,” reads the event website.

Event schedule

6:30-7 p.m. Schmooze on Zoom

While the featured performers are the reason you might stay, we know one of the reasons you come to the Main Event in the first place is to schmooze! We will utilize Zoom breakout rooms for a half hour of schmoozing before the performance.

7-8 p.m. Cabaret with Tovah Feldshuh and Ari Axelrod on YouTube Live

During the performance, you may choose to enjoy a dinner catered by Amanda’s Kitchen, available for purchase. Details below.

8-8:20 p.m. Live “Talk Back” with Tovah Feldshuh and Ari Axelrod on Zoom

Open to major donors and those who purchase a ticket that includes the “talk back.” An additional link will be provided to this exclusive session.

The event will take place in multiple virtual spaces. All links will be emailed following registration.

Tickets

Event ticket only: $36

Event ticket + copy of Tovah Feldshuh’s book Lilyville: Mother, Daughter, and Other Roles I’ve Played (to be released April 2021): $54

Event ticket + signed copy of Lilyville + access to exclusive post-show “talk back” session with Tovah and Ari: $136

All of the above + dinner catered by Amanda’s Kitchen: $172

Those who choose the catered dinner option will be able to pick up their meals at Beth Israel Congregation from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on the day of the event.

Beth Israel Congregation is at 2000 Washtenaw Ave.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.