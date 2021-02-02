Michigan basketball freshman Hunter Dickinson among top 20 late season Wooden Award finalists

Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines runs down the court after scoring during the second half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Crisler Arena on January 12, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Wisconsin 77-54.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan basketball freshman Hunter Dickinson is among 20 players included on the top 20 late season Wooden Award watch list.

Dickinson is averaging 15.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season, while shooting 68.8% from the floor. He leads the No. 4 Wolverines in all three categories.

Chris Webber on Michigan: Big Ten title race, recruiting, NBA prospects, 2-week shutdown

Even though he didn’t enter the starting lineup until after the non-conference schedule, Dickinson scored in double figures each of the first 11 games. He dropped 26 points on 10-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds at Maryland and scored a career-high 28 points on 12-15 shooting against Minnesota.

Ad

Ryan Rollins #5 of the Toledo Rockets tries to get a shot off around Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Crisler Arena on December 09, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (2020 Getty Images)

The last three games have been more difficult for Dickinson, as he’s been held to a total of 20 points and 14 rebounds while shooting a combined 8-15.

Michigan has won 13 of 14 games, including three against ranked teams. Right now, the team is midway through a two-week shutdown due to the spread of a COVID-19 variant in the athletic department.

Dickinson is one of seven Big Ten players on the list.

Here’s the full Wooden Award late season top 20: