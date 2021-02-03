Free COVID testing returns to Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School on Saturday

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ANN ARBOR – No cost COVID testing will return to Pioneer High School on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

According to the Washtenaw County Health Department, the free pop-up site in the school’s parking lot will be offering weekly testing.

Though registration to get tested is preferred, it is not required.

To register, fill out this form.

Those interested in getting tested are asked to not line up early ahead of the event. Cars should enter the parking lot from the Main Street entrance.

All positive tests will be sequenced for the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant, which is known to be present in Washtenaw County.

A limited supply of free masks will also be available for those who get tested.

The event is supported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Washtenaw County Health Department, HONU Management Group and Ann Arbor Public Schools.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not available at this event.

For more information about free testing events in Washtenaw County, click here.

Pioneer High School is at 601 W. Stadium Blvd.