4 more ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In case you missed it, or haven’t looked at a calendar recently, Valentine’s Day is Sunday.

Make this year extra special by supporting Ann Arbor businesses, mixing things up and trying something new.

Here are four more ways to spread the love.

Get some sugar

Bon Bon Bon will have a chocolatey pop-up at Gutman Gallery from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. If you can’t make it to the gallery, head to Bon Bon Bon’s shop in Nickels arcade, or grab a box of its special Valentine’s Day collection at Thistle & Bess.

Feeling a bit fancy? Indulge on Saturday with French baked goods from Pâtisserie Adeline at Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea Plymouth. If donuts are your thing, It’s a Good Day Donuts will be there on Sunday to drop off donut orders. Order ahead of time here.

If you still haven’t satisfied your sweet tooth (or couldn’t find flowers), 24th Cheesecakerie is also offering heart-shaped cakesicle packages from $9 to $24.

Go wild

On Sunday evening, cozy up for a unique Valentine’s experience courtesy of Leslie Science & Nature Center. During its “Owl Do I Love Thee” event, attendees will get an inside look at how well-known Michigan wildlife mate and date. Tickets cost between $10-$50, and registrants will receive a gift card to Buddy’s Pizza.

A special family-friendly adaptation of the program will be held earlier in the day.

Need more of an adrenaline rush? Try Decode’s Drive-In Adventure. Each game costs $58 and involves a teleportation device. Participants park behind Decode’s building, enter a code and play from the safety of their vehicle.

Mix it up

Looking to get your heart pumping? Prove your love by running the two-mile Ann Arbor Chocolate Run, courtesy of Running Fit Downtown Ann Arbor. Starting at noon on Sunday, explore downtown Tree Town while stopping at Zingerman’s, Le Bon Macaron, Cherry Republic and Kilwin’s.

If you’d rather do something slower-paced, join Chef Kieron Hales of Zingerman’s Cornman Farms on Friday for a Valentine’s Day dessert class, or hang out at two virtual happy hours with Zingerman’s Delicatessen. Choose between indulging on Thursday or Saturday.

Stick with the tried and true

If you aren’t ready to shake things up this year, grab a bouquet of flowers from Wildscape Floral Co. on Friday and Saturday from Cahoots Cafe, which will also have special themed drinks.

Get something a bit more long-lasting with a Valentine’s Day gift set of handpainted tulips, a bar of chocolate and a hand-written greeting card at Caravan Gift Shop.

As a bonus gift, include a pack of robot valentine cards from 826michigan. Proceeds from 826michigan Ann Arbor Robot Supply Co. go to its free student writing programs, which serve over 3,000 school-aged students in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Detroit.