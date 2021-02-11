Ready for Fat Tuesday? Find paczki at these Ann Arbor locations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It’s not officially Fat Tuesday unless powdered sugar is on everything.

Paczki Day, also known as Fat Tuesday, rolls around every year right before Ash Wednesday and the Christian observation of Lent. This year, it lands on Tuesday, February 16.

Paczki are fried doughnuts known for their Polish roots. They come with traditional fruit fillings but different jellies, creams and custards have been added over the years.

Here’s where you can pick up some paczki in Ann Arbor:

ARGUS FARM STOP

This year Fenton-based baking company Crust is supplying Argus Farm Stop with strawberry, raspberry and lemon paczki. Each costs $2.50 and can be added to grocery delivery orders, or picked up at the Packard location on Tuesday. Those who build a box of 12 will get the thirteenth doughnut for free. Learn more here.

DETROIT STREET FILLING STATION

Need just one paczek? As part of its holiday specials, vegan eatery Detroit Street Filling Station currently has rotating flavors of the delicious dough balls on its daily menu. Customers are limited to one, which costs $4.50, according to the online menu. Order here.

THE BORO

Dixboro’s new The Boro is offering preorder for boxes of 6 or 12 paczki for $30-$50 for pickup on Fat Tuesday. Flavors include raspberry jam, chocolate Bavarian and vanilla custard. Preorder here.

BIG CITY SMALL WORLD

The small downtown Ann Arbor bakery will have 10 different flavors to choose from on Fat Tuesday, including plum, prune, chocolate, blueberry, rose and apple. Place orders by calling 734-668-7688. Check out the flavor list here.

DJ’S BAKERY

DJ’s will have eight flavors of paczki available, including apple, blueberry, custard, cream, lemon, prune, raspberry and strawberry. Each doughnut will cost $2, or you can get 12 for $20. Check out the Packard Street bakery’s facebook page here.

WASHTENAW DAIRY

Preordering has closed but the historic Ann Arbor business will have some paczki available for pickup on Tuesday. Flavors range from apple, blueberry, lemon, chocolate, custard, prune, cream and raspberry. Each costs $2. Learn more about the Dairy’s other doughnuts here.

PLUM MARKET

Community members can order from nine different flavors ranging from prune and raspberry to peanut butter and jelly and strawberry cheesecake. Paczki pickup will happen from Feb.12-16 at both the Ann Arbor North and Ann Arbor West Plum Market locations. Each cost between $2-$3. Place an order here.

DOM BAKERIES

Visitors to Dom Bakeries can buy paczki for $2 in flavors like raspberry, apple, lemon, blueberry, custard and strawberry. Customers can buy 12 for $23. Get paczki by driving by (or thru) at 1305 Washtenaw Rd. Check out the bakery’s Facebook page here.

ZINGERMAN’S BAKEHOUSE

Grab a box of Zingerman’s paczkis in flavors like lemon, ricotta, raspberry, chocolate and rose hip. Featured as part of the company’s Mardi Gras menu, each paczki costs $3 and can be ordered online or by calling 734-663-3400. Find the menu here.