Eastern Michigan University to rename College of Engineering and Technology after philanthropic alumni group

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University announced it will be renaming its engineering and technology college in recognition of alumni group GameAbove, which has donated a total of $20 million toward student- and faculty-based initiatives over the past 15 months.

The university’s Board of Regents approved the renaming at its regular meeting on Thursday.

The GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology name will go into effect on March 1.

GameAbove is a team of philanthropic EMU almuni that has made unprecedented contributions to make a difference for the university and greater Ypsilanti community. It is made up of a diverse group of people from various backgrounds, including Hall of Famers and EMU coaches, accomplished entrepreneurs and business owners.

Through its partnership with the university, GameAbove has extended several multimillion dollar gifts for student, faculty and athletic support.

“The College of Engineering and Technology has a strong reputation. It will soon be making waves at a national level with the addition of several new engineering programs and a particular focus on emerging technologies such as cybersecurity for connected and autonomous vehicles and select aviation specialties,” Keith J. Stone, member of the GameAbove Advisory Board said in a news release.

“We strive to have these selected programs recognized nationally as the absolute best in the country, making Eastern Michigan incredibly attractive to students for decades to come.”

EMU President James Smith said the partnership will advance the school’s efforts to offer a world-class education in engineering and technology fields.

“We are extremely proud and gratified to honor the singular contributions of GameAbove with the renaming of our outstanding College of Engineering and Technology,” Smith said in a news release. “GameAbove’s extraordinary $20 million in support to the University, over a 15-month period of time, represents the largest gift portfolio received in Eastern Michigan University’s 171-year history.

“GameAbove’s partnership with the University signifies a truly historic commitment that will be transformative in our efforts to provide world-class experiences in engineering, technology, cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles, drone technology, gaming, aviation, and many other related careers. We greatly value GameAbove’s exceptional support of Eastern Michigan University students and faculty.”

Dean of the College of Engineering and Technology, Mohamad Qatu, said the group’s support has helped to “dramatically accelerate” the school’s ability to serve its students.

“We have recently added new programs in mechanical and electrical and computer engineering, and offer many other programs, such as Cyber Security and Aviation, that develop the skills needed in today’s career marketplace,” Qatu said in a news release.

“In addition, we are near completion of a $40 million renovation of Sill Hall, home of the college. GameAbove’s support of the University, and specifically of our college, makes this naming both logical and emblematic of this group’s deep commitment to our faculty and students.”

GameAbove’s most recent gift of more than $5 million in support of the College of Engineering and Technology includes funding program and equipment upgrades for the newly renovated building, state-of-the-art supplies, covering operating expenses and supporting recruitment and enrollment efforts.

Here’s how GameAbove’s support for EMU over the past 15 months breaks down, according to a news release:

Committed $2 million to faculty-led research and special projects.

Established a Students Matter Most initiative to provide financial resources for students, including learning clubs, intramural sports, student government and student organization priorities, solutions for student homelessness and housing insecurity, among other near-term needs. The group also partnered with the EMU Foundation at the start of the pandemic shutdown on a matching campaign, together raising more than $100,000 for the Student Emergency Fund that was able to immediately assist and support students in need.

Gifted $2 million for EMU April 2020 graduates and incoming 2020 fall semester first-year students, providing $600 per graduate and $400 to each incoming first-year student without obligations or restrictions regarding eligibility or use.

Funded efforts to help EMU students, faculty, and staff purchase tools and supplies to make masks, gowns and other PPE for nurses, doctors and staff at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital and Henry Ford Hospital.

To see the undergraduate and graduate level programs EMU’s College of Engineering and Technology currently offers, click here.