Washtenaw County Health Department launches COVID-19 vaccine data site

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department has launched a new COVID-19 vaccine data page to share the county’s weekly vaccination progress with the community.

Data on vaccinations are broken down by age, race or ethnicity and zip code. The site will be updated weekly and will help the Health Department and other vaccine providers monitor progress in the area.

The effort also aims to ensure equity by increasing the number of people of color who are vaccinated locally as community partners move through vaccination phases beyond healthcare and essential workers.

Screenshot from the Washtenaw County Health Department's new COVID-19 vaccine data page. (Washtenaw County Health Department)

“Reliable data are critical for understanding and improving health equity,” Jimena Loveluck, Washtenaw County health officer, said in a statement. “This information helps us identify existing disparities in our local vaccination rates and inform ongoing efforts to vaccinate those most vulnerable to COVID-19 or less likely to seek vaccination.”

The Health Department hopes the newly published site will also promote transparency and provide clarity.

The page will include information on the ongoing mass vaccination clinic at Eastern Michigan University’s Convocation Center in partnership with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and the county’s Nurse on the Run mobile team as well as pop-up clinic efforts within the community.

Nurse on the Run serves assisted or independent living facilities and disabled or homebound community members with caregivers.

Once supplies increase, the page will expand to include the new vaccination site slated to open on the west side of Washtenaw County.

For more information, visit www.washtenaw.org/3332/Vaccine-Data.