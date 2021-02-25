Jazz drummer Sean Dobbins to perform at Ann Arbor’s Blue LLama Jazz Club

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, Blue LLama Jazz Club is opening up the doors to its downtown Ann Arbor jazz venue for a performance from the Sean Dobbins Trio.

Starting at 7 p.m., the concert will be available for in-person viewing at the jazz venue and online through livestream platform, Mandolin.

“We are excited to present live streamed and socially distanced concerts from the stage at the Blue LLama Jazz Club. We look forward to welcoming Sean back to the stage, as he always tears it up!” said Blue LLama Jazz Club artistic director Dave Sharp in a release.

Jazz fans can enjoy the performance in-person with a pop-up menu from BLJC’s Asian-American concept restaurant, Of Rice and Men. The menu includes black tiger shrimp stuffed branzino, roasted duck, dumplings, soup and dessert. Seats for the dine-in show will be limited as restaurants can only operate at 25% capacity.

The trio will play a second in-person set at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for the pop-up dinner and the show cost $125 while tickets for the livestream concert cost from $20-30.

Buy tickets for the in-person event here or for the online concert here.

Trio bandleader Sean Dobbins became sought-after in the Detroit jazz scene after performing regularly with Blue Note artist Louis Smith. A performer and associate professor of music at Indiana University Bloomington, Dobbins has received numerous accolades, including the Woody Herman Jazz Award.

For the Blue LLama event, he will be joined by composer, arranger and musician Diego Rivera. Born and raised in Ann Arbor, Rivera has played for over 20 years and is an associate professor of jazz saxophone and an associate director of jazz studies at Michigan State University.

Rounding out the Sean Dobbins Trio is Detroit-born organ virtuoso Gerard William Gibbs. Having gotten his musical start early, Gibbs has met and played with jazz greats like Jimmy Smith, Joey DeFrancesco and “Groove” Holmes.

Blue LLama Jazz Club is at 14 S. Main St.