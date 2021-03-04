Ann Arbor’s Blank Slate Creamery open for season

ANN ARBOR – Sure signs of spring in town include an increase in doodles from chalk artist David Zinn, cyclists on Huron River Drive, tulips sprouting from the ground and, of course, the opening of Blank Slate Creamery for the season.

Blank Slate opened its walk-up window on Wednesday serving up scoops of its handcrafted ice cream, sundaes, floats, baked goods and more.

New flavors include Chocolate Covered Strawberry and Brandy Old Fashioned -- a creamy brandy base with orange, bitters and maraschino cherries blended throughout. Yum.

WE’RE OPEN!! 🥳 come enjoy this beautiful weather and get some deliciously creamy ice cream! 🍦 #annarbor #seasonopening #icecream Posted by Blank Slate Creamery Ann Arbor on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

The ice cream shop is known for its original and often daring flavors, including fresh basil, browned butter cookie dough, lavender lemon honey, garden mint chip and many more. It also offers up a regular rotation of vegan and non-dairy options.

To see the full list of current flavors, click here.

Ad

Beyond individual scoops and pints, customers can order their sundae and float party packs, which includes everything you need to customize the sweet creations at home.

To place an order and see everything Blank Slate has to offer, click here.