U-M locks hundreds of undergrads out of school buildings for not following COVID testing protocols

FILE: Students walk across the University of Michigan campus January 17, 2003 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has deactivated Mcard access to non-residential buildings for 375 undergraduate students after they failed to comply with the school’s mandatory COVID testing requirements.

Undergraduate students who reside on or visit campus have been required to undergo weekly COVID testing through the Community Sampling and Tracking Program since the beginning of the semester.

On March 2, affected students were notified via email of the measure from the U-M’s Compliance and Accountability Team after the school tried multiple times to reach out to students who weren’t following testing protocols.

“The notification sent on Tuesday should not come as a surprise to the recipients,” Sarah Daniels, associate dean of students and a member of the Compliance and Accountability Team said in a statement. “Prior to this notification, students were sent reminders via email and ResponsiBLUE that they needed to complete their weekly test because they are in the mandatory testing cohort.”

Other measures to address student compliance with the university’s COVID policies include canceling housing contracts, probation and potential student conduct processes.

University records indicate that the students in question did not receive a COVID-19 test through the school’s testing program in over three weeks, or they have not been tested but have used campus facilities at least once this semester.

In order to have their Mcards reactivated, students can get tested through the Community Sampling and Tracking Program or the University Health Service if they are experiencing symptoms. Students can also submit a request for an exemption from being included in the mandatory testing cohort.

The Compliance and Accountability team will review material submitted by students to COVID19TestingCompliance@umich.edu.

According to the team, roughly 98% of undergraduate students living in residence halls have complied with the required testing program.

On Tuesday, school officials reported a significant decrease in cases on campus, that now represent 27% of the total cases in Washtenaw County.