Newsweek names Ann Arbor hospitals among best in the world

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Wednesday, both University of Michigan Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor were named on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2021 list.

The two Ann Arbor hospital systems join 2,000 hospitals in over 25 countries that “stand out for their consistent excellence, including distinguished physicians, top-notch nursing care and state-of-the-art technology,” according to Newsweek Global Editor-in-Chief Nancy Cooper.

Working with research firm Statista Inc, the list used data based on professional recommendations, patient surveys and medical key performance indicators as well as validation from an international board of medical experts.

University of Michigan Hospital ranked 23 out of the top 200 hospitals in the world and was the only Michigan hospital to make the global shortlist.

In the United States, it ranked 8, coming behind Mayo Clinic - Rochester, The Johns Hopkins Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Saint Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor hospital joined 2,000 hospitals from 25 countries on Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2021 list. Credit: Saint Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor also made it onto the United States list ranking at 334, and its sister hospital in Chelsea ranked 64.

“This recognition is the result of the collective effort of all our nurses, physicians, advanced practice providers, clinical support staff and administrators,” said St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Livingston president Alonzo Lewis in a release.

“It’s humbling to work alongside this dedicated group of men and women and to help deliver world-class care to our community.”

Within each of the 25 participating countries, each hospital was given a percentage score compared to others in its country. University of Michigan Hospital received a score of 79.63% while St. Joe’s was given 61.33%

Hospitals in the United States were also judged on their infection prevention measures. Both Ann Arbor hospital systems performed “above average,” according to the 2021 list.

For its rankings, Statista invited 74,000 medical professionals from around the world to share their recommendations for hospitals within their own country and in others between September to November 2020. Participants could not recommend their own hospitals and employers.

Aerial view of the Michigan Medicine campus in Ann Arbor. (Michigan Medicine)

Data from publically available patient surveys as well as key performance indicators, including hygiene measures, quality of care and the number of patients per doctor/nurse, were also considered.

Then, each hospital was given a weighted score. Half of that score consisted of national recommendations, 30% related to medical performance indicators, 15% came from patient surveys and the final 5% came from international recommendations.

Once the preliminary score was generated, an international board of medical experts weighed in to validate each score, said Newsweek.

Find the top 200 hospitals here or the top U.S. hospitals here.