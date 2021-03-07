Side Biscuit to open brick-and-mortar eatery in Ann Arbor

Side Biscuit will open its own brick-and-mortar location at 1232 Packard St.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – After 10 months of feeding Ann Arbor as a pop-up, Side Biscuit is opening the doors to its own brick-and-mortar.

Located on South Packard Street, the chicken wing and biscuit eatery will host its grand opening on Saturday, March 13.

Founded by Chef Jordan Balduf and co-owned by Cultivate Coffe & Taphouse owner Sara Demorest, Side Biscuit started in Balduf’s driveway in the spring of 2020 as a response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has always been a dream of mine to take my learned skill set and open a restaurant of my own,” Balduf said in a release. “I am thrilled to share my food with the community that helped me grow to this life event.”

The brick-and-mortar will offer a rotating menu of chicken wings, made-from-scratch biscuits, sides, salads and desserts. Wing flavors will include OG Buffalo, bbq, gochujang and Thai curry and rotating biscuit flavors such as elote and black sesame, said the release.

Balduf has previously served as the executive chef at 327 Braun Court in Kerrytown and HOMES Brewery on the west side of Ann Arbor.

“It’s been a thrill to work with Jordan to transition Side Biscuit from a sought-after pop-up to a brick-and-mortar experience while maintaining what makes Side Biscuit great: authenticity, creativity and care for presentation and flavor--while maintaining a strong connection to the local community,” said co-owner Sara Demorest.

The new wing spot plans to collaborate with local vendors, farms and businesses, and will continue offering pop-up experiences around Tree Town and Michigan, the release said.

Side Biscuit is at 1232 Packard St. at the corner of Packard Street and Woodlawn Avenue.