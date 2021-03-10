Road improvements to close several Ann Arbor streets through May

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Drivers in downtown Ann Arbor will have to find alternative routes as scheduled road work around North and South Ashley streets will close several streets over the next few months.

The closures began on Monday and will include paving and utility improvements, according to the city.

Here’s which roads will be worked on:

First and Kingsley streets from Miller Avenue to Ashley Street: March 8 to May 31

Drivers heading west on Kingsley Street will be detoured south on North Ashley Street, west on Miller Avenue and back to First Street. Local traffic will be maintained between Ashley and Miller, according to the city.

The roads are anticipated to reopen by 5 p.m. on May 31.

Ashley Street from Liberty to Huron: March 8 to May 31

On Monday, South Ashley Street was reduced to one lane from just south of Liberty Street to Huron Street. Currently, traffic is only allowed to travel north on the single lane.

Officials expect to reopen all lanes and the work to be completed by 5 p.m. on May 31.

Ashley Street at Washington Street: March 8 to March 20

Both Ashley and Washington streets leading up to the Ashley and Washington intersection are closed, according to the city.

Traffic traveling north on Ashley street is detoured east on Liberty Street, north on Fourth Avenue and then west on Huron Street.

Vehicles heading both east and west on Washington will experience detours. Eastbound traffic on Washington Street will follow the detour south on First Street, east on Liberty Street and north on Fourth Avenue before returning to Washington. Westbound traffic will travel south on First Street, west on North Street and then south on First Street.

Work in this area is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on March 20, according to the city.

Ashley Street from Liberty to Washington: March 11 to March 20

Beginning at 7 a.m. on March 11, Ashley Street will close from Liberty to Washington Street.

Northbound vehicles will be detoured east on Liberty Street, north on Fourth Avenue and west on Huron Street before returning to Ashley.

This road work may be completed by 5 p.m. on March 20, officials say. The road will reopen to one lane of traffic.

Ashley Street at Liberty Street: March 22 to March 24

Beginning March 22, both Ashley and Liberty streets leading up to the Ashley and Liberty intersection will be closed.

Traffic heading north on South Ashley will take a detour going east on William Street, north on Fourth Avenue, then west on Washington Street. Eastbound traffic on Liberty Street will be detoured south on First Street, east on William Street and north on Fourth Avenue.

Work is anticipated to be completed by 5 p.m. on March 24.

