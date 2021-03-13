Huron Hills Golf Course in Ann Arbor reopens for 2021 season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Dust off those golf clubs and get ready to hit the green.

On Friday, Huron Hills Golf Course in Ann Arbor reopened for its 2021 golf season.

Golf will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis this Saturday and Sunday, as online reservations are not currently available, according to an email sent out by the city of Ann Arbor on Friday.

Some holes and courses will be limited as the golf course remains under construction for wetland creation and creek restoration, which began in September 2020. The project is 90% completed and expected to be finished by June 1, says the Huron Hills website.

Here’s what to anticipate:

Once at Huron Hills, golfers will check-in at the clubhouse, which is open for food and beverage sales.

Masks are required to be worn in indoor spaces and in areas where they cannot stay 6 feet away from others, officials said.

Tee time intervals will be every 10 minutes.

Rental clubs and FootGolf soccer balls are not available this season and golfers are discouraged from sharing course accessories, including tees, ball markers, divot tools and pencils.

On the golf course, there will not be any ball washers, rakes and water coolers until further notice. Golfers will retrieve their balls from cups and should not touch the flagsticks, says the Huron Hills website.

While playing golf, those not in the same household should stay 6 feet apart—a distance of about two golf clubs.

The Huron Hills website notes that golfers cannot bring their own alcohol on the course. Those who do are subject to a $500 fine and removal from the course.

Golf carts are available to rent but tee times are limited to two carts, which can hold two riders each.

Those with questions regarding fees or availability should call the Huron Hills Golf Course clubhouse at 734-794-6246.

Learn more at the City of Ann Arbor Huron Hills Golf Course website.

Huron Hill Golf Course is at 3465 E. Huron River Dr.