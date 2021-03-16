Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos’ son Joaquin to attend University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR – Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ youngest son, Joaquin, will be heading to Ann Arbor in the fall.

The news was announced on Sunday on social media by the University of Michigan’s wrestling team, who signed the New York native.

In the announcement, the team wrote: “SIGNED: Welcome to the family, @joaquinconsuelos! #NewBlue #GoBlue.”

Ripa also took to Instagram to share the news with a photo of her husband and son wearing maize and blue Michigan sweatshirts.

Joaquin shared the U-M wrestling team’s image on his Instagram account and wrote: “Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program.”

Other students to attend the university recently with famous parents include Sasha Obama, Christopher Schwarzenegger and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.