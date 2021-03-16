49ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos’ son Joaquin to attend University of Michigan

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: 
Ann Arbor
,
University of Michigan
,
U-M
,
Michigan Wrestling
,
Wrestling
,
Michigan Athletics
,
Kelly Ripa
,
Mark Consuelos
,
Joaquin Consuelos
,
Ann Arbor Sports
,
Hail
Kelly Ripa with her son, Joaquin Consuelos. (Live with Kelly and Ryan's Facebook Page)

ANN ARBOR – Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ youngest son, Joaquin, will be heading to Ann Arbor in the fall.

The news was announced on Sunday on social media by the University of Michigan’s wrestling team, who signed the New York native.

In the announcement, the team wrote: “SIGNED: Welcome to the family, @joaquinconsuelos! #NewBlue #GoBlue.”

Ripa also took to Instagram to share the news with a photo of her husband and son wearing maize and blue Michigan sweatshirts.

Joaquin shared the U-M wrestling team’s image on his Instagram account and wrote: “Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program.”

Other students to attend the university recently with famous parents include Sasha Obama, Christopher Schwarzenegger and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: