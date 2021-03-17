43rd annual rally against sexual violence returns April 1 in Ann Arbor

Students march at the 38th annual Take Back the Night Ann Arbor on April 6, 2016 (Photo: Ruby Wallah)

ANN ARBOR – The 43rd annual Take Back the Night Ann Arbor rally and march will take place this year on April 1 on the Diag at the University of Michigan.

The annual event is focused on raising awareness of sexual violence and supporting survivors.

A virtual event will also be taking place alongside the rally for those who either can’t attend or would prefer to remain home. To watch the livestream, click here.

TBTN Ann Arbor is organized solely by volunteers and is a joint effort between nonprofit Standing Tough Against Rape Society and the U-M student organization University Students Against Rape.

The pre-show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and attendees will hear from local organizations like SafeHouse Center, Planned Parenthood, Center for Education of Women, He for She and more.

The rally with the theme “Take Action” will begin at 7 p.m. The event will feature performances by singers Katie Combrez and duo Marielle Bresche and Ally Cool, All About Dance Chicago and New Movement.

The rally’s keynote speaker is author and activist Jaclyn Friedman, author of “Yes Means Yes - A Vision of Female Sexual Power and World Without Rape.”

COVID-19 protocols will be followed on the Diag and face masks and social distancing will be required. TBTN Ann Arbor masks will be available at no cost. TBTN Ann Arbor T-shirts can be purchased ahead of time at http://tbtnannarbor.org/store.

Following the rally, organizers will lead attendees on a march through the streets of Ann Arbor. Attendees are encouraged to bring signs. Upon returning to the Diag, there will be a short candlelight vigil to honor survivors of sexual violence.

For more information, visit www.tbtnannarbor.org/rally.