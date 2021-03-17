Ann Arbor Boy Scouts to help food drive on Sunday afternoon

Members of Troop 27 wait to collect donations for the St. Francis Parish Food Drive in Ann Arbor on Nov. 14, 2020.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Sunday, members of Boy Scout Troop 27 will be at St. Francis of Assisi Parish from 2-6 p.m. to help donors during a Lent food drive.

The scouts will be joined by members of the National Eagle Scout Association NESA Alumni of Michigan to help donors move groceries and donated items from their cars into the church.

The food drive will accept non-perishable goods to give to Hope Clinic, Catholic Social Services of Northside Community Center, Foundations Preschool of Ann Arbor and Corpus Christi Parish in Detroit.

Donations can also be dropped at the church food box near the main door.

To sign up to make deliveries to these organizations on Sunday, click here.

In November 2020, Troop 27 broke its single-day record by collecting 591 bags and boxes of food and personal items.

Items needed for the food drive include:

baby supplies, including formula, baby wipes, diapers, and medium or large pull-ups

toilet tissue

toothpaste and toothbrushes

shampoo, dish soap, laundry detergent and bath gel or bars

cereal and oatmeal

instant potatoes

crackers

Bisquick or boxed bread mixes

Hamburger Helper

macaroni and cheese box mixes

peanut butter jars (24 ounces or smaller)

jams and jellies in plastic jars

Ensure

canned vegetables

low sodium soup

white and brown rice (16 ounces)

noodles, including spaghetti, egg noodles and elbow macaroni

spaghetti sauce (in cans or plastic jars)

canned meats, including tuna, salmon, ham, chicken or turkey (24 ounces or smaller)

canned fruit

canned chilis, ravioli or beef stew

refried beans

canned pozole or hominy

St. Francis of Assisi Parish is at 2250 E. Stadium Blvd.