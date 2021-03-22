Washtenaw County Health Department starts new scheduling process for COVID-19 vaccine

People sit in the waiting area at EMU's Convocation Center at 799 N Hewitt Rd. in Ypsilanti.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine expanded statewide on Monday and the Washtenaw County Health Department has switched to a new scheduling method.

Individuals who are now eligible to receive the vaccine can schedule an appointment online for the Health Department’s mass vaccination sites in Chelsea and Ypsilanti.

For those who need it, the Health Department is also providing phone scheduling. Those who are already on the waiting list should have been offered appointments before the self-scheduling began on Monday morning.

Appointments for online scheduling are limited and are for early April.

The Health Department reminds residents that other sites are offering the vaccine, including the new FEMA/State of Michigan Ford Field site and retail pharmacies. Since appointments are based on supply, it could take weeks to reserve an appointment.

“We are thrilled vaccine supplies are starting to improve for us as well as other providers. We also recognize there are still challenges,” Jimena Loveluck, health officer with Washtenaw County Health Department, said in a statement.

“Statewide prioritization and limited supplies have not allowed us to reach all of our essential workers and higher-risk community members, and we continue implementing strategies to increase access and strengthen equitable distribution.”

Starting Monday, the Health Department is now vaccinating essential workers under 1B, including restaurant workers, veterinarians, grocery store workers and other essential workers.

Pop-up vaccination clinics will continue throughout Washtenaw County to ensure an equitable distribution of the vaccine to communities hit hardest by the virus.

