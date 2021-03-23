Construction on Ann Arbor’s Gallup Park Loop Trail to begin in April

ANN ARBOR – A section of the Gallup Park Loop Trail is in need of repair and will be under construction starting the first week of April.

Work on the segment, between the canoe livery and the boat launch, is set to be completed in early June if weather permits.

City staff will put up signs and barricades to direct trail users away from the work zone. Trail users riding, walking, cycling or commuting along the path are asked to follow the posted detour.

“While the temporary closure is an inconvenience to users, the replacement of the pathway is intended to provide longer-term durability,” the city said in a news release.

See the map of the affected path below: