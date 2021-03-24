Ann Arbor doctor earns fellow status from American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine

ANN ARBOR – Medical director for Arbor Hospice and NorthStar Palliative Care, Thomas O’Neil, recently earned a fellow status from the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine.

It is the highest honor that a physician member of the Academy can earn.

With a medical degree from Wayne State University and training in family medicine from the University of Michigan, O’Neil completed a fellowship in hospice and palliative medicine at U-M, where he remains a member of faculty. He joined Arbor Hospice in December 2018.

“Adding Fellow of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine after my name enables me to further support Arbor Hospice’s hospice and palliative programs, and enhance patient care through research, advocacy and service,” said Dr. O’Neil in a release.

AAHPM is the only medical specialty society for hospice and palliative medicine to span the U.S. It has supported hospice and palliative medicine since 1988 through development of a specialist workforce, professional education and training, research, support for clinical practice standards and advocacy.

Its members include more than 5,200 physicians and other medical professionals who work to improve the care of individuals with serious illness.

