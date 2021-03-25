Rec & Ed joins forces with Ann Arbor chef to offer new culinary classes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor Community Education and Recreation (Rec & Ed) has joined forces with chef Natalie Marble to offer virtual cooking classes this spring.

After moving to Tree Town, Marble founded a recreational cooking school, Ann Arbor Cooks, after owning her own catering company in Washington, D.C. She brings 20 years of culinary experience to her virtual classes with Rec & Ed.

“I enjoy teaching cooking classes because for me, cooking together creates a community - a community that I can share my knowledge and experience with to help create confident and skilled home cooks, and make cooking more approachable and fun, regardless of age or ability. That community is even more important in the era of COVID when we can’t gather together in person,” said Marble in a release.

Community members will cook and bake alongside Marble during adult classes highlighting dishes from around the world, including Japanese gyoza, Thai pad see mao, French macarons and Italian gnocchi.

Families with children can sign up for a bake-along class and learn to make a fruit tart from scratch.

Community members who enroll in three classes in one registration will receive a discount of $10 off of their total, Rec & Ed said.

Registration is now open and can be done through the Rec & Ed website.

Here’s when you can cook with Chef Natalie:

Classic French Macarons: Bake-Along

When: Saturday, April 17; 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: $49

Dumpling Workshop: Cook-Along

When: Friday, April 23; 6-8 p.m.

Cost: $49

Fruit Tart Fun: Family Bake-Along

When: Saturday, May 8; 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: $45

Gnocchi 101: Cook-Along

When: Friday, May 21; 6-8 p.m.

Cost: $49

Trip to Thailand: Cook-Along