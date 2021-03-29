University of Michigan graduates can watch online graduation inside Big House

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan will stick to a virtual graduation ceremony but allow graduates to at least watch the event on screens inside the football stadium, officials said.

The university has been criticized by some parents and students for not having a traditional graduation in the stadium as COVID-19 vaccines become widely available and restrictions on large gatherings are eased.

The football stadium now can be opened at 20% capacity, a reason that was given Thursday for opening it to graduates on May 1. The commencement speakers will be elsewhere but visible on screens at the Big House.

Family members cannot be inside the stadium.

“We’re grateful that changes in public health guidelines and conditions in our student community now allow us to offer the experience of being together in Michigan Stadium when their hard-earned degrees are conferred,” President Mark Schlissel said.

It’s the second year that a traditional graduation has been canceled at U-M because of the coronavirus.