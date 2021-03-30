Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley kicks off 2021 Women Build home

Volunteers for Women Build 2021 pose at the Simby family home in Ypsilanti.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley began work on its 2021 Women Build home with volunteers on Friday.

The 1,232-square-foot home will be renovated by roughly 100 women on 15 volunteer teams on Fridays and Saturdays April through June for local resident Eden Simby and her son.

The volunteers will also work together to raise $65,000 needed to support project costs.

“The first volunteer day of Women Build is always so empowering, but this year feels more enriching because we haven’t seen many volunteers for over a year due to COVID-19,” Leah Borst, Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley’s Development Associate said in a statement.

A volunteer helps with renovations on the 2021 Women Build home on March 26, 2021. (Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley)

“We are excited to safely host volunteers with Health & Safety Guidelines related to COVID-19,” Borst continued. “The Women Build initiative is inspirational, and big things can happen when women come together to support other women.”

“Being able to participate in the rehabilitation of homes and witness families step into homeownership has been awesome,” Simby said in a statement. “Becoming a homeowner is a huge blessing. I’m thankful this program exists and I look forward to making great memories with family and friends in our new home.”

Ad

Volunteers get to work on renovating the Simby family home in Ypsilanti on March 26, 2021. (Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley)

Members of the public are invited to join for build days on Saturday, April 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No prior experience is required and health and safety protocols will be in place due to COVID.

To learn more about Women Build or to sign up, visit www.h4h.org/women-build.