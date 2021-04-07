University of Michigan: COVID cases continue to rise in school community

ANN ARBOR – In University of Michigan’s weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday, school officials reported that cases continue to rise among students -- both undergraduate and graduate -- and staff.

In the announcement, officials said the trend reflects the general spread that is happening throughout Washtenaw County and the state of Michigan.

University of Michigan students now account for 16% of all cases in Washtenaw County. The percentage has fallen since Feb. 16, when students represented 62% of all COVID cases in Washtenaw County.

“Social gatherings continue to be identified as a significant factor associated with transmission,” read the announcement. “An important reminder to anyone who tests positive, isolate immediately to reduce the possibility of additional close contact exposures.”

As of April 5, U-M adopted a 14-day quarantine period for anyone who comes into close contact with a COVID positive individual, in line with state and county health guidance. Previously, students were able to break quarantine at day 10 if they had a negative test result.

The school announced today that it is now allowing students to book appointments to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at several locations, including the Big House where students can receive the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.