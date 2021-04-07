COVID vaccines available for U of M students at Michigan stadium, other locations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan announced COVID-19 vaccinations are being made available for students at Michigan Stadium and several other locations.

Residents age 16 and older are now eligible to sign up for the vaccine in Michigan, so U of M is allowing students to make appointments, as well. Vaccination appointments are free, but students have to register in advance.

Before scheduling a vaccination, student must:

Complete their ResponsiBlue daily screening and present a green checkmark

Not have an active infection with COVID-19 in the past 10 days

Not be in quarantine at the time of vaccination

Not have received any other vaccines for 14 days prior to receiving a COVID-19 vaccination

Not have not received monoclonal antibody therapy in the previous 90 days

Be available in Ann Arbor to receive both doses of vaccination. (This applies to Pfizer and Moderna only. Johnson & Johnson vaccines are one dose.)

U-M Flint Northbank Center Building

Dates: April 14-15

Address: 432 North Saginaw Street, Flint, MI 48502

Vaccination type: Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine allocated to U of M by the State of Michigan to vaccinate college students age 18 and older.

Total available appointments: 800 (500 additional doses are also available through the Genessee County Health Department)

To register: Students who previously completed the Blue Queue questionnaire and created a MyUofMHealth account are already registered to receive an invitation to schedule a vaccination appointment as supply allows. Please check your MyUofMHealth.org account for more information and watch your email for an invitation from donotreply@med.umich.edu on or after Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Note: If you have not yet completed the Blue Queue questionnaire or would like to update your vaccination interest, click here.

Meijer

Dates: April 15-16

Address: 3145 ANN ARBOR-SALINE RD, ANN ARBOR, MI 48103

Vaccination type: Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided in partnership with Meijer.

Total available appointments: 2,000

To register: Text ‘GoBlue’ to 75049 or visit clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0064.

Notes:

Vaccination is free for eligible students age 18 and above.

An insurance card must be presented at the appointment.

Invitations to schedule will be sent via email on Monday, April 12, 2021 to all students who pre-register.

U-M Dearborn Fairlaine Center North

Date: April 16

Address: 19000 Hubbard Drive, Dearborn, MI, 48126

Vaccination type: Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine allocated to U of M by the State of Michigan to vaccinate students age 18 and older.

Total available appointments: 200

To register: Students who previously completed the Blue Queue questionnaire and created a MyUofMHealth account are already registered to receive an invitation to schedule a vaccination appointment as supply allows. Please check your MyUofMHealth.org account for more information and watch your email for an invitation from donotreply@med.umich.edu on or after Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Note: If you have not yet completed the Blue Queue questionnaire or would like to update your vaccination interest, click here.

Michigan Stadium

Dates: April 17-20

Address: 1201 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 (first floor)

Vaccination type: Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine allocated to U of M by the State of Michigan to vaccinate students age 18 and older.

Total available appointments: 4,000

To register: Students who previously completed the Blue Queue questionnaire and created a MyUofMHealth account are already registered to receive an invitation to schedule a vaccination appointment as supply allows. Please check your MyUofMHealth.org account for more information and watch your email for an invitation from donotreply@med.umich.edu on or after Monday, April 12, 2021.

Note: If you have not yet completed the Blue Queue questionnaire or would like to update your vaccination interest, click here.