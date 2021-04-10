All About Ann Arbor

Diesel spill into Huron River prompts hazmat response Thursday

Ann Arbor Fire Department, Washtenaw County Hazardous Materials team respond to incident

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Thursday, 25 gallons of diesel spilled into the Huron River when a tank ruptured on a jackknifed semitractor-trailer on the eastbound M-14 bridge.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department worked with the Washtenaw County hazardous materials team to respond to the incident, which occurred after 4 p.m., the fire department said.

Ann Arbor Fire Engine 1-5 attempted to clean up some of the spilled diesel by stringing absorbent boom across the river with a water rescue boat, according to a Facebook post.

There were no injuries but the same spot on eastbound M-14 has been the site of two previous semi-tractor trailer crashes resulting in spills into the Huron River since June 2019. One of those crashes resulted in a fatality and all happened during rainy conditions, the fire department said.

“There is a clear issue with this intersection and rain events. Michigan Department of Transportation is asked to address this to prevent future spill incidents and loss of life,” the Ann Arbor Fire Department wrote on social media.

