Ann Arbor Public Schools holding Spring Teacher Virtual Job Fair on April 27

ANN ARBOR – Are you a teacher looking for a position in the area?
Ann Arbor Public Schools is currently hiring for numerous positions across the district. To help facilitate interviews, AAPS is holding a Spring Teacher Virtual Job Fair and interview day on April 27 from 2-6 p.m.
It is the first event of its kind for AAPS, which is looking for teacher candidates for the 2021-2022 school year.
Interested candidates should register with this form. Appointments will be scheduled this week via Zoom.
Additional questions should be sent to the AAPS HR Team at hr_info@aaps.k12.mi.us.
Available teacher positions include:
- Elementary
- Special Education
- ESL
- Spanish
- Math
- Science
- Social Studies
- English
- PE/Health
- Art
- Music
- CTE
Teachers already in the AAPS district do not need to apply.
To see a full list of job postings, click here.
For more information, visit www.a2schools.org.