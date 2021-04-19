Ann Arbor Public Schools holding Spring Teacher Virtual Job Fair on April 27

ANN ARBOR – Are you a teacher looking for a position in the area?

Ann Arbor Public Schools is currently hiring for numerous positions across the district. To help facilitate interviews, AAPS is holding a Spring Teacher Virtual Job Fair and interview day on April 27 from 2-6 p.m.

It is the first event of its kind for AAPS, which is looking for teacher candidates for the 2021-2022 school year.

Interested candidates should register with this form. Appointments will be scheduled this week via Zoom.

Additional questions should be sent to the AAPS HR Team at hr_info@aaps.k12.mi.us.

Available teacher positions include:

Elementary

Special Education

ESL

Spanish

Math

Science

Social Studies

English

PE/Health

Art

Music

CTE

Teachers already in the AAPS district do not need to apply.

To see a full list of job postings, click here.

For more information, visit www.a2schools.org.