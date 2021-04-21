Get rid of unused medications at three take back sites Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It’s time to clean out your medicine cabinet.

On Saturday, Washtenaw County residents can drop off unused, old and expired medications for safe disposal at three locations.

Hosted by Michigan Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network, the event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pills, capsules and patches of many types of medications will be accepted, including pain medications, sedatives and sleep medicines, antidepressants, ADHD medications, muscle relaxants and pet/veterinary medicines.

Needles, syringes, liquids and lancets will not be accepted.

Here are the Washtenaw County locations:

St. Francis Catholic High School

Address: 2270 East Stadium Blvd in Ann Arbor.

West Willow Community Resource Center

Address: 2057 Tyler RoadYpsilanti, Michigan 48198

American Legion Hall

Address: 8225 Dexter-Chelsea Road in Dexter.